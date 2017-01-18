Sports Listen

Indian court acquits actor Salman Khan of using illegal arms

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017
NEW DELHI (AP) — An Indian court has acquitted top Bollywood star Salman Khan of the charge of using unlicensed arms while hunting for rare blackbucks in a western India wildlife preserve 18 years ago.

The 51-year-old was present in the court as Chief Judicial Magistrate Dalpat Singh Rajpurohit announced the verdict on Wednesday in Jodhpur, a city in Rajasthan state.

His attorney Hastimal Saraswat said the magistrate dismissed the charge against Khan for lack of evidence. If convicted, he would have faced up to seven years in prison.

The prosecution argued that the license of a revolver and a rifle allegedly used by Khan had expired in 1998.

The Indian court system is notoriously slow, and it often takes years and even decades for a case to go to trial.

