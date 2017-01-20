‘I’ve seen rain:’ James Taylor bemoans end of Obama era

BOSTON (AP) — Half a world away from Washington, James Taylor is greeting fans with a video bemoaning the end of the Obama era.

The singer emailed a clip from French Polynesia on the eve of Donald Trump’s inauguration. It shows him standing outside a grass hut in the rain.

In his video postcard, he says: “Hi, it’s James in French Polynesia on the last day of the Obama administration, and it feels like it’s raining all over the world.”

Taylor lives in western Massachusetts. He says he’s vacationing en route to his latest tour in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Taylor has been a vocal critic of Trump. He performed at President Barack Obama’s first inauguration in 2009.