Entertainment News

Janet Jackson, husband welcome son Eissa Al Mana

By The Associated Press January 3, 2017 6:09 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Janet Jackson’s latest escapade: motherhood.

The 50-year-old pop superstar and husband Wissam Al Mana welcomed their son, Eissa Al Mana, on Tuesday, a representative for the singer said.

“Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably. No further details are available at this time,” the statement read.

Last year Jackson postponed her tour to plan a family. Eissa Al Mana is the singer’s first child.

Jackson and Al Mana were married in 2012.

