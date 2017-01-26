Sports Listen

Judge orders Robin Thicke to stay away from ex-wife

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 8:24 pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has ordered Robin Thicke to stay away from his ex-wife, actress Paula Patton and only have monitored visits with his 6-year-old son.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Colin Leis issued the temporary restraining order on Thursday after Patton accused the singer of physically abusing her during their marriage, which ended in March 2015. She also said the “Blurred Lines” singer has traumatized her and her son by demanding visitation and refusing to leave her mother’s home last week.

Thicke’s attorney Larry Ginsberg wrote in a court filing opposing the restraining order that there was no basis to issue it. Emails to Ginsberg and Thicke’s publicist were not returned Thursday afternoon.

Ginsberg wrote in a court filing that Thicke is seeking sole custody and accuses Patton of manipulating their son.

Entertainment News
