Judge Reinhold pleads no contest in Dallas airport dispute

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 9:35 am
DALLAS (AP) — Actor Judge Reinhold has pleaded no contest to misdemeanor disorderly conduct in an airport security dispute at Dallas Love Field.

The Dallas Morning News (http://bit.ly/2jBAy5W ) reports Reinhold entered the plea Tuesday and accepted deferred adjudication. The charge will be dropped if the 59-year-old Reinhold stays out of trouble for 90 days.

Authorities say Reinhold was arrested Dec. 8 after refusing a Transportation Security Administration screening.

The star of “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” and “Beverly Hills Cop” says he walked through a scanner but wouldn’t let agents check his backpack, which contained DVDs and CDs. Reinhold later cited an adverse reaction to medication for a respiratory infection.

Reinhold apologized after his Dec. 9 release from jail. He apologized again in a statement Wednesday supporting Dallas police.

Information from: The Dallas Morning News, http://www.dallasnews.com

