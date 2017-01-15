Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Previous Story PBS: No ‘red flag’ on funding under Trump, but it’s early
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Kevin Starr, California's premier…

Kevin Starr, California’s premier historian, dies at 76

By The Associated Press January 15, 2017 10:05 pm
Share

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Former California State Librarian Kevin Starr, who is deemed the pre-eminent historian of the Golden State, has died. He was 76.

Starr’s wife, Sheila Starr, said he died of a heart attack Saturday evening at a hospital in San Francisco.

Starr, a professor of history at the University of Southern California, researched and wrote “Americans and the California Dream,” a series of books considered the definitive account of the California story.

OPM offers guidance for feds who telework from home with children, dependents

He was appointed state librarian by Gov. Pete Wilson in 1994 and served until 2004 under governors Gray Davis and Arnold Schwarzenegger, who named him State Librarian Emeritus.

Advertisement

The 2006 recipient of the National Humanities Medal, Starr was a fourth-generation San Franciscan who graduated from the University of San Francisco and went on to earn his Ph.D. in American literature at Harvard University.

Longtime friend and fellow USC professor Dana Gioia called him “brilliant, kind and the greatest historian of California.”

Topics:
Entertainment News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Kevin Starr, California's premier…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1966: LBJ appoints first African-American Cabinet member

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Entertainment News

Previous Story PBS: No ‘red flag’ on funding under Trump, but it’s early