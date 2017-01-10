‘La La Land,’ ‘Moonlight,’ ‘Deadpool’ among PGA nominations

NEW YORK (AP) — The Producers Guild of America has nominated awards season favorites “La La Land,” ”Moonlight” and “Manchester by the Sea” for its top award, as well as the R-rated superhero film “Deadpool.”
The other six nominees for the PGA’s top award are: “Arrival,” ”Fences,” ”Hacksaw Ridge,” ”Hell or High Water,” ”Hidden Figures” and “Lion.”
PGA nominees have historically been a good predictor for which films will receive Academy Award nominations for best picture. Last year, “The Big Short” won the guild’s top prize, dubbed the Darryl F. Zanuck Award.
The guild also nominated five films for best animated movie: “Finding Dory,” ”Kubo and the Two Strings,” ”Moana,” ”The Secret Life of Pets” and “Zootopia.”
Winner will be announced in a Jan. 28 ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California.