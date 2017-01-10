Sports Listen

Trending:

Pay freezeOGEFBITom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Previous Story Book sales suspended for Trump aide accused of plagiarism
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » 'La La Land,' 'Moonlight,'…

‘La La Land,’ ‘Moonlight,’ ‘Deadpool’ among PGA nominations

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 1:02 pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The Producers Guild of America has nominated awards season favorites “La La Land,” ”Moonlight” and “Manchester by the Sea” for its top award, as well as the R-rated superhero film “Deadpool.”

The other six nominees for the PGA’s top award are: “Arrival,” ”Fences,” ”Hacksaw Ridge,” ”Hell or High Water,” ”Hidden Figures” and “Lion.”

PGA nominees have historically been a good predictor for which films will receive Academy Award nominations for best picture. Last year, “The Big Short” won the guild’s top prize, dubbed the Darryl F. Zanuck Award.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now

The guild also nominated five films for best animated movie: “Finding Dory,” ”Kubo and the Two Strings,” ”Moana,” ”The Secret Life of Pets” and “Zootopia.”

Advertisement

Winner will be announced in a Jan. 28 ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California.

Topics:
Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » 'La La Land,' 'Moonlight,'…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CPR practice

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1861: Lincoln's Secretary of State pick accepts role

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Entertainment News

Previous Story Book sales suspended for Trump aide accused of plagiarism