Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Previous Story CBS using ‘Good Wife’ spinoff to sell its streaming service Next Story ‘Hidden Figures’ soars past ‘Rogue One’ to top box office
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Legend, Keys among 'Carpool…

Legend, Keys among ‘Carpool Karaoke’ spin-off stars

By The Associated Press January 9, 2017 4:20 pm
Share

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — James Corden presides over his late-night show’s “Carpool Karaoke” segment, but the series spin-off will have a succession of hosts.

Celebrity pairs including Alicia Keys and John Legend, Ariana Grande and Seth MacFarlane, and Blake Shelton and Chelsea Handler will be featured on the 16-episode series to be released weekly on Apple Music. A debut date has yet to be announced.

Corden, who will appear with Will Smith on one episode, said he was proud “The Late Late Show” has created a segment that works so well it will stand on its own. Make that two bits: A project based on his “Drop the Mic” rap battle segment is set for TBS this year.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

“I’m incredibly proud we have a late-night talk show that 18 months ago a majority of the room were going, ‘Who the hell is this guy?'” Corden told a meeting Monday of the Television Critics Association.

Advertisement

The British Corden was a U.S. TV newcomer when he took over as host of CBS’ “Late Late Show” in 2015, but he’d already won a 2012 Tony Award for Broadway’s “One Man, Two Guvnors.”

His karaoke segments, in which Corden drives while a pop-star passenger joins him in song, has become a viral sensation. Does he have advice to those who will take the wheel for the new series?

“This is only a waste of time if you don’t enjoy it,” he said. “That enjoyment, that joy, that sort of unbridled freedom of singing in a car, is the glue that holds it all together.”

Driving and singing aren’t an issue, he said: The rule is head in a straight line.

“I’d rather do it here than in London. That’s much harder,” Corden said.

Topics:
Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Legend, Keys among 'Carpool…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Flying first class

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1952: Truman warns of Cold War threat

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Entertainment News

Previous Story CBS using ‘Good Wife’ spinoff to sell its streaming service Next Story ‘Hidden Figures’ soars past ‘Rogue One’ to top box office