Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForcePay freezeDHSTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Previous Story 4 freed in heist probe as Kardashian heads to Dubai event
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Library receives $268,000 award…

Library receives $268,000 award to preserve circus history

By The Associated Press January 12, 2017 5:37 am
Share

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Milner Library at Illinois State University has received a $268,000 award to digitize a collection of circus route books dating back to the 19th century.

The library in Normal, Illinois, announced the award Wednesday. The nonprofit Council on Library and Information Resources in Washington, D.C., is providing the funding for the project to preserve circus history.

Circus route books contain information about people, positions and events during a circus show’s season.

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

Milner Library will work with Circus World in Baraboo, Wisconsin, and the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art in Sarasota, Florida, to digitize 315 circus books from their collections and create a single portal to access the information.

Advertisement

Topics:
Entertainment News Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Library receives $268,000 award…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Honor Guard drill team

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1908: Roosevelt makes Grand Canyon nat'l monument

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Entertainment News

Previous Story 4 freed in heist probe as Kardashian heads to Dubai event