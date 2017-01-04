Sports Listen

‘Loving,’ ‘La La Land’ top AARP Movies for Grownups honors

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 6:02 am
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The AARP says that “Loving” is the best film of the year.

The drama is based on a couple’s real-life 1960s battle to fight a Virginia law barring interracial marriage. It stars Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga.

In AARP’s Movies for Grownups honors announced Wednesday, the Ryan Gosling-Emma Stone romance “La La Land” captured the best comedy-musical award.

Lead actor honors went to Annette Bening for “20th Century Women” and Denzel Washington for “Fences.”

Others receiving kudos include Viola Davis for “Fences”; Jeff Bridges for “Hell or High Water,” and writer-director Kenneth Lonergan for “Manchester by the Sea.”

France’s “Elle” was named best foreign-language film.

The awards will be presented Feb. 6 at a ceremony hosted by Margo Martindale. She’s an honoree for best grown-up love story, the film “Hollars.”

