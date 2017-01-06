Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Previous Story Popular Indian character actor Om Puri dead at 66 Next Story Naomi Campbell reveals she was almost robbed in Paris
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Lyle Menendez talks prison…

Lyle Menendez talks prison life, marriage in phone interview

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 9:09 am
Share

IONE, Calif. (AP) — Lyle Menendez says his childhood prepared him “surprisingly well for the chaos of prison life.”

Menendez and his younger brother, Erik, killed their wealthy parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, at their Beverly Hills home in 1989. The brothers admitted the killings. They were convicted of murder in 1996 and sentenced to life terms without parole.

Lyle Menendez is now 48. He tells ABC News in a phone interview from a California prison that he maintains a close bond with his brother, even though he is being housed at a separate facility. He also reiterated claims of sexual abuse at the hands of his father.

Blast from the past: House reinstates rule targeting agency spending, employee salaries

Kitty Menendez’s brother denied those claims to ABC News, saying there’s “no indication” Jose Menendez abused his sons.

Advertisement

Lyle Menendez also says he’s happily married, though he is barred from having conjugal visits with his wife.

Topics:
Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Lyle Menendez talks prison…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Down the hatch

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR authorizes biggest arms buildup in U.S. history

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Entertainment News

Previous Story Popular Indian character actor Om Puri dead at 66 Next Story Naomi Campbell reveals she was almost robbed in Paris