Entertainment News

Maggie Roche of The Roches sister vocal trio dies at 65

By FRAZIER MOORE January 21, 2017 12:53 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Maggie Roche, the folk-rock singer-songwriter who since the mid-1970s had performed and recorded as a trio and in pairs with her two sisters, has died.

Roche died of cancer, according to a statement posted online Saturday by her sister and bandmate Suzzy Roche. She was 65.

Growing up in Park Ridge, New Jersey, eldest sister Maggie formed a duo with her middle sister Terre, and while touring, they caught the attention of Paul Simon, who brought them in as backup singers for his 1973 album, “There Goes Rhymin’ Simon.”

In 1975, they released an album of their own. Shortly after that, youngest sister Suzzy joined to form The Roches trio. They released a dozen albums between 1979 and 2007. Maggie also recorded albums as a duo with sister Suzzy.

Topics:
Entertainment News
