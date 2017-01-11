Sports Listen

Major Lazer, Rae Sremmurd to perform at Middlelands festival

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 7:01 am
NEW YORK (AP) — Musical trio Major Lazer and hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd are set to perform at the medieval-themed Middlelands festival in Texas in May.

Organizers announced Wednesday that DJ Kaskade, musical duo Phantogram, DJ-producer Marshmello and others will perform May 5-7 at the Texas Renaissance Festival Fairgrounds in Todd Mission, Texas. The festival will include five stages with Middle Ages themes.

Tickets are on sale.

Other performers include DJ Alison Wonderland, DJ Bassnectar, electronic band Crystal Castles, hip-hop artist Danny Brown, hip-hop group Flatbush Zombies, electronic duo Galantis, hip-hop group Jurassic 5, electronic musician Zhu and DJ-producer Seven Lions.

Major Lazer includes the hit-making DJ-producer Diplo, while Rae Sremmurd hit the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 chart last year with the jam, “Black Beatles.”

http://www.middlelands.com/

