Sports Listen

Trending:

ArmyOGEFBITom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Previous Story ‘Wolverine’ sequel ‘Logan’ to premiere at Berlin film fest
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Man who disrupted 'Hamilton'…

Man who disrupted ‘Hamilton’ banned from some theaters

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 8:21 am
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — A man charged with disrupting a Chicago performance of the musical “Hamilton” has pleaded guilty and is temporarily banned from some theaters.

John Palmer entered the plea Monday to a charge of misdemeanor trespassing and was sentenced to six months of court supervision. As part of his plea agreement, the 56-year-old can’t attend Broadway in Chicago productions for six months.

In court, Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney Lindsay Hicks told the judge that Palmer was “yelling,” ”cursing” and “making actresses fearful.”

OPM offers guidance for feds who telework from home with children, dependents

Palmer’s attorney Jonathan Feldman had blamed the Nov. 19 incident on a “hostile” and “partisan” audience that was clearly against President-elect Donald Trump, whom Palmer supported. The cast had made comments to Vice President-elect Mike Pence at a previous performance.

Advertisement

After Monday’s hearing, Feldman said Palmer “regrets the incident.”

Topics:
Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Man who disrupted 'Hamilton'…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CPR practice

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1861: Lincoln's Secretary of State pick accepts role

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Entertainment News

Previous Story ‘Wolverine’ sequel ‘Logan’ to premiere at Berlin film fest