Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Previous Story Behind the bar, ‘the only Oscar at the Golden Globes’
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Manson back at Central…

Manson back at Central California prison after hospital stay

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 2:30 pm
Share

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Charles Manson is back in a California prison after a hospital stay for an unspecified medical problem.

State corrections department spokesman Jeffrey Callison says Saturday that Manson is at Corcoran State Prison in Central California.

In an email, Callison adds that the department has never stated Manson ever left the facility.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

Authorities have cited privacy laws in declining to comment on reports earlier this week that Manson was taken to a hospital in Bakersfield, 60 miles south of the prison.

Advertisement

The 82-year-old Manson is serving a life sentence for orchestrating the 1969 murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others.

Topics:
Business News Entertainment News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Manson back at Central…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Down the hatch

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR authorizes biggest arms buildup in U.S. history

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Entertainment News

Previous Story Behind the bar, ‘the only Oscar at the Golden Globes’