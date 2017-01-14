Sports Listen

Many motivations drive women to DC for inauguration protest

By NANCY BENAC January 14, 2017 9:13 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — Call them rebels with a cause. Or two. Or 10.

When throngs of women from around the nation converge on Washington for a march on the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration, they will arrive driven by a multitude of motivations.

Among them: gay rights, gun control, immigrant rights, equal pay, reproductive freedom, racial justice, worker rights, climate change and support for vaccinations.

They all make the list of progressive causes that are attracting people to the Women’s March on Washington and its sister marches across the country and the world.

But while Trump’s name may not literally appear in the “mission and vision” statement for next Saturday’s march, the common denominator uniting the marchers appears to be a loathing for the president-elect.

