Mariah Carey on New Year’s Eve performance: ‘They foiled me’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mariah Carey is blaming producers for her bungled performance on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” saying, “They foiled me.”

Carey says on her Twitter page that the show’s production team had technical issues and her ear monitors didn’t work. Carey stopped singing during her live New Year’s Eve set as pre-recorded vocals continued to play behind her.

“Thus it turned into an opportunity to humiliate me and all those who were excited to ring in the new year with me,” she says in the minute-and-a-half long audio statement posted Sunday with the hashtag #thefoilers.

Carey says “my feelings are hurt, but I’m working through this.” She goes on to say that she plans to take a break from “media moments and social-media moments” as she prepares for her March tour.