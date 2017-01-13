Sports Listen

Met cancels Calixto Bieito’s ‘Forza del Destino’ production

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 3:08 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Calixto Bieito’s Metropolitan Opera debut has been canceled in what the company said was a cost-saving measure.

The Met’s 2017-18 schedule had been set to include a staging by the provocative Spanish director of Verdi’s “La Forza del Destino,” a production first seen at the English National Opera in November 2015.

The Met said Friday that “Forza” has been postponed indefinitely and will be replaced on its schedule by four concerts of Verdi’s Requiem led by music director emeritus James Levine, running from Nov. 24 to Dec. 2.

Bieito becomes the second high-profile European director removed from the Met schedule. Norweigen Stefan Herheim’s production of Wagner’s “Die Meistersinger von Nuernberg (The Mastersingers of Nuremberg),” first seen at the 2013 Salzburg Festival, was removed from the Met’s 2019-20 schedule last summer because of difficulties adapting it to the Met’s narrower stage.

The Verdi Requiem will include soprano Krassimira Stoyanova, mezzo-soprano Ekaterina Semenchuk, tenor Aleksandrs Antonenko and bass Ferruccio Furlanetto.

