Entertainment News

Miss USA hopes Trump can unify Americans after divisive vote

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017 8:22 am
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The U.S. candidate in the Miss Universe pageant says she did not vote for Donald Trump but hopes the president-elect can unify Americans at a “nerve-wracking” point in U.S. history.

Deshauna Barber, a 27-year-old Army officer from the District of Columbia, expressed confidence Wednesday that America can hurdle its political difficulties after “one of the most controversial elections I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Barber is among 86 candidates vying for the Miss Universe crown on Jan. 30 in Manila, where journalists asked her about Trump’s victory.

Barber is the first soldier named Miss USA. She says if she becomes Miss Universe, she’ll work to raise awareness of post-traumatic stress disorder of troops returning from war.

