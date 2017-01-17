Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA ACTOGEDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Previous Story Review: Depravity on display in ‘Homesick for Another World’
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » 'Momentous changes' push back…

‘Momentous changes’ push back release for Ivanka Trump book

By HILLEL ITALIE January 17, 2017 8:00 am
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Citing “momentous changes” in her life, like her father being elected president, Ivanka Trump and her publisher are pushing back the release of her book “Women Who Work” from early March to early May.

Portfolio, an imprint of Penguin Publishing Group, told The Associated Press on Tuesday the new on-sale date is May 2. Ivanka Trump began the project when Donald Trump was still a long-shot candidate. She completed it before his stunning victory in November. Her husband, Jared Kushner, is expected to be a senior adviser in the new administration and the family is in the process of moving from New York to Washington.

According to the publisher, the book reflects Ivanka Trump’s “continuing commitment” to empowering women. She is donating any net proceeds, including her advance, to charity.

OPM offers guidance for feds who telework from home with children, dependents

Topics:
Business News Entertainment News Government News Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » 'Momentous changes' push back…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Remembering MLK

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1919: Prohibition begins

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Entertainment News

Previous Story Review: Depravity on display in ‘Homesick for Another World’