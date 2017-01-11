Sports Listen

New Jersey university to host Bruce Springsteen’s archives

By master January 11, 2017 1:19 pm
WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Bruce Springsteen and New Jersey’s Monmouth University say the school will curate works from his decades-long career.

The Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music at the West Long Branch school will feature the Garden State-born rocker’s personal collection of written works, artifacts, photographs and other memorabilia from his career.

The university has been the home of the Bruce Springsteen Special Collection since 2011. The new archive will promote and preserve the legacy of Springsteen as well as other music icons, including Frank Sinatra and Woody Guthrie.

“Monmouth University is excited by the opportunity to grow our relationship with Bruce Springsteen,” said university President Paul Brown.

The announcement came during a Tuesday night event at the university’s Pollak Theatre in which Springsteen, 67, chronicled his life story as part of an “intimate conversation” moderated by Grammy Museum Executive Director Bob Santelli.

Among the topics Springsteen touched on during his talk were his youth as a bar band singer on the Jersey shore, writing his classic album “Born To Run” and the importance of political activism in music moving forward, NJ.com reported.

“I tend to believe music is important to activism in the sense that it stirs passion, it stirs interest, it stirs curiosity, it moves you to question your own beliefs, it strikes straight to your emotions. And it stirs you up inside,” Springsteen said.

