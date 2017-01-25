Sports Listen

New Oscar nominee Octavia Spencer plans talk with Steinem

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 8:11 am
NEW YORK (AP) — Fresh off her second Oscar nomination, Octavia Spencer has signed up to talk with Gloria Steinem about the progress of women of color in Hollywood and the recent Women’s March at an upcoming conference.

Spencer is slated to join Steinem for the keynote discussion at the third Makers conference, to be held in Los Angeles on Feb. 6-8. Others slated to attend the event, which will be livestreamed on the site, include Sheryl Sandberg, Diane Von Furstenberg, Gabby Douglas, Debra Messing, Rosie Perez and Eva Longoria.

Spencer, already an Oscar winner for best supporting actress for her role in “The Help,” received another nod in the same category Tuesday for her depiction of a groundbreaking computer scientist working for NASA in the hit film “Hidden Figures.”

“With the global energy cell of Women’s Marches in this country and six continents to push us forward, I’m especially glad for the reality and timing of the Makers Conference this year,” Steinem said in a statement. “I look forward to listening, talking, learning, and making change together.”

http://www.makers.com/

Entertainment News
