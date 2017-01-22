No more nerds, sex bombs: Female animators draw away clichés

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — The California Institute of the Arts was created partly by Walt Disney’s desire to bring more top-flight animators into the profession.

And it has during its 47 years, although for a long time almost all were men.

These days, nearly three-quarters of the elite Southern California school’s animation students are women.

Even so, most of the female characters drawn for today’s cartoons still fall into a handful of stereotypical categories: nerdy sidekicks, ugly villains or, occasionally, the beautiful-beyond-belief hero.

To break that pattern, CalArts has been hosting an annual “Animated Woman Symposium on Gender Bias.”

Participants say they’ve discovered that as more women move into animation, they must not push just to draw popular characters. They must strive to become the people who create those characters and direct the films starring them.