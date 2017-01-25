Notable reaction to the death of Mary Tyler Moore

Reaction to the death of Mary Tyler Moore at age 80:

“There are no words. She was THE BEST! We always said that we changed each other’s lives for the better.” — Dick Van Dyke, TV husband on “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” via Twitter

___

“She’ll last forever, as long as there’s television. Year after year, we’ll see her face in front of us.” — Carl Reiner, in an interview with The Associated Press

___

“Mary’s energy, spirit and talent created a new bright spot in the television landscape and she will be very much missed. The courage she displayed in taking on a role,(“Ordinary People”), darker than anything she had ever done, was brave and enormously powerful.” — Robert Redford, director of “Ordinary People,” in a statement

___

“A great lady I loved and owe so much to has left us. I will miss her. I will never be able to repay her for the blessings that she gave me.” — Ed Asner, co-star on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” via Twitter

___

“Even now looking at this picture I want to cry. I still can’t believe Mary Tyler Moore touched my face. Will love her 4 ever.” — Oprah Winfrey, of photo with her and Moore at TV interview, via Twitter

___

“I am deeply saddened by the news of Mary’s passing. She was a truly amazing person, a great friend, and an inspiration to all. I will always be grateful for her kindness and thankful beyond words for knowing her.

She will be missed greatly.” — Timothy Hutton, co-star in “Ordinary People, in a statement

___

“My heart goes out to her husband, Robert — he was never more than a touch away from her. The picture that we all have of her, that’s how she was — sweet, kind, so tender, so delicate. She was America’s sweetheart.” — Cloris Leachman, co-star on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” in a statement

___

“Mary was America’s sweetheart and she was mine also. I was the luckiest guy in the world just sitting next to her and looking at her beautiful face … and legs!” — Gavin MacLeod, co-star on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” in a statement

___

“#MaryTylerMoore was a dear friend and a truly great person. A fighter. Rest in peace, MTM.” — Larry King, via Twitter

___

“Thank you, Mary Tyler Moore, for all you have given us.” — Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, via Twitter

___

“Mary Tyler Moore will always be immortalized in Minnesota. My thoughts are with her family and loved ones today.” — Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., via Twitter

___

“Mary Tyler Moore will always be a Minnesota icon. The Mary Tyler Moore Show shared Minneapolis and our entire state with the world, as a place where everyone has a chance to work hard, follow dreams, and succeed. Minnesota will miss her.” — Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton, in a statement

___

“Mary Tyler Moore changed the world for all women. I send my love to her family.” — Ellen DeGeneres, via Twitter

___

“Thank you Mary Tyler Moore for paving the way for us ladies in comedy. You trailblazed the way for us to be confident & bold. All my love.” — Chelsea Handler, via Twitter

___

“I’m so sorry to hear of the passing of Mary Tyler Moore. She was a gifted actress and wonderful comedian. I’m proud that we were in that groundbreaking sorority that brought single independent women to television. She will be deeply missed.” — Marlo Thomas, in a statement

___

“Today we mourn the passing of one of the groundbreaking stars of Television, Mary Tyler Moore…” — Bette Midler, via Twitter

___

“That shift in the Earth you just felt? That crater that is left behind? That is the legacy of the incomparable #marytylermoore RIP 2 an icon” — Josh Gad, via Twitter

___

“RIP Mary Tyler Moore.

Love is all around you…” — Billy Crystal, via Twitter

___

“I agree w/ Oprah #MaryTylerMoore influenced my career more than any other tv role model. She indeed turned on the world with her smile” — Andrea Mitchell, via Twitter

___

“Oh Mary Tyler Moore. You were true inspiration, and power when I didn’t know what that was. Thank you. #RIPMaryTylerMoore” — Connie Britton, via Twitter

___

“She could turn the whole world on with her smile…admired #MaryTylerMoore very much. Thinking of her family & loved ones(heart emoji)” — Robin Roberts, via Twitter

___

“I throw my hat up in the air for you, Mary Tyler Moore. Loved her and her spirit. Rest in peace.” — Savannah Guthrie, via Twitter

___