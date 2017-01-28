Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysBRACFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Oscar-nominated Emmanuelle Riva dies…

Oscar-nominated Emmanuelle Riva dies in Paris, age 89

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 7:54 am
Share

PARIS (AP) — Emmanuelle Riva, a French star of screen and stage nominated for an Academy Award for best actress in 2013, has died. She was 89.

Riva died Friday afternoon in a clinic in Paris after a long illness, her agent, Anne Alvares Correa, told The Associated Press.

Riva was Oscar-nominated for her role in “Amour, ” Michael Haneke’s brutal depiction of an aging couple.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

With Riva starring alongside another French movie legend, Jean-Louis Trintignant, it won the Academy Award for best foreign language film. They played a loving, elderly Parisian couple, one of whom has a stroke. “Amour” also won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

Advertisement

But Jennifer Lawrence won the Academy Award for best actress that year, for her performance as a young widower in “Silver Linings Playbook.”

Topics:
Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Oscar-nominated Emmanuelle Riva dies…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1975: Senate investigates FBI, CIA activities

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended