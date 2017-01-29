Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysBRACFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Partial list of winners…

Partial list of winners at 23rd annual SAG Awards

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 9:12 pm
Share

A complete list of winners at Sunday’s 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles:

MOVIES:

Supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

Supporting actress: Viola Davis, “Fences”

Advertisement

Stunt ensemble: “Hacksaw Ridge”

___

TELEVISION:

Actor in a comedy series: William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Actress in a comedy series: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Comedy series cast: “Orange is the New Black”

Actor in a movie or miniseries: Bryan Cranston, “All the Way”

Actress in a movie or miniseries: Sarah Paulson, “The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Stunt ensemble: “Game of Thrones”

___

Life Achievement: Lily Tomlin

Topics:
Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Partial list of winners…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1975: Senate investigates FBI, CIA activities

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended