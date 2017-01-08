Partial list of winners at the Golden Globe Awards

Partial list of winners at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, announced Sunday in Beverly Hills, California:
MOTION PICTURES:
—Supporting Actor, Motion Picture: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, “Nocturnal Animals.”
TELEVISION:
— Actor, TV Series, Drama: Billie Bob Thornton, “Goliath.”
— TV Series, Musical or Comedy: “Atlanta.”
— Actress, TV Series, Comedy: Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish.”