Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Previous Story A parade of pinks on the Golden Globes red carpet Next Story The Latest: ‘Atlanta’ wins best TV comedy Globe
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Partial list of winners…

Partial list of winners at the Golden Globe Awards

By The Associated Press January 8, 2017 8:32 pm
Share

Partial list of winners at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, announced Sunday in Beverly Hills, California:

MOTION PICTURES:

—Supporting Actor, Motion Picture: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, “Nocturnal Animals.”

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

TELEVISION:

Advertisement

— Actor, TV Series, Drama: Billie Bob Thornton, “Goliath.”

— TV Series, Musical or Comedy: “Atlanta.”

— Actress, TV Series, Comedy: Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish.”

Topics:
Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Partial list of winners…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Down the hatch

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR authorizes biggest arms buildup in U.S. history

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Entertainment News

Previous Story A parade of pinks on the Golden Globes red carpet Next Story The Latest: ‘Atlanta’ wins best TV comedy Globe