Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysBRACFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » 'Perry Mason' actress Barbara…

‘Perry Mason’ actress Barbara Hale dies at 94

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 8:35 pm
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A family representative says that Barbara Hale, who played steadfast secretary Della Street on the long-running “Perry Mason” TV series, has died. She 94.

Jaqueline Stander, an agent for Hale’s son, actor William Katt, said that Hale died Thursday at her Los Angeles area home. Her family was at her side, Stander said Friday.

The cause of death was not released.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

Hale appeared in “Perry Mason” on CBS from 1957 to 1966 and won an Emmy as best actress in 1959.

Advertisement

When the show was revived in 1985 on NBC as an occasional TV movie, she again appeared in court at the side of the ever-victorious lawyer played by Raymond Burr.

Topics:
Entertainment News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » 'Perry Mason' actress Barbara…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1975: Senate investigates FBI, CIA activities

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended