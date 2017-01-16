Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Previous Story Mexican police officer says gunman kills at least 4 people, wounds 9 others at nightclub at Playa del Carmen resort
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Police: 5 killed in…

Police: 5 killed in shooting at nightclub at Mexican resort

By The Associated Press January 16, 2017 8:53 am
Share

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — A Mexican police officer says a gunman has killed at least five people and wounded nine others at a nightclub in the Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen.

The shooting occurred outside the Blue Parrot nightclub, which was hosting an event that was part of the BPM electronic music festival. The festival posted a statement saying four people had been killed and 12 injured.

The statement said the attack involved “a lone shooter.” It said three security personnel were among those killed while trying to protect people inside the club.

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

The Blue Parrot is one of the venues at the 10-day festival in Playa del Carmen. The tourist destination has largely been spared the violence that has hit other parts of Mexico.

Advertisement

Topics:
Entertainment News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Police: 5 killed in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Remembering MLK

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1919: Prohibition begins

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Entertainment News

Previous Story Mexican police officer says gunman kills at least 4 people, wounds 9 others at nightclub at Playa del Carmen resort