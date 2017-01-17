Sports Listen

Trending:

BenefitsIRSDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Previous Story Mexico: no warrants for actress Kate del Castillo
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Police: Man posed as…

Police: Man posed as Bieber online to extort nude photos

By The Associated Press January 17, 2017 2:17 pm
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a Massachusetts man has been arrested on suspicion of soliciting nude photos from a 9-year-old California girl while posing online as Justin Bieber.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said Tuesday that 24-year-old Bryan Asrary was detained Dec. 18 near Boston.

The victim is now 11. She told investigators she was viewing Bieber’s Instagram page when she received a message from another user who said he knew the pop star and could arrange a text meeting.

OPM tells DC-area feds how to plan for Inauguration Day

Officials say Asrary posed as Bieber on another social media platform and demanded nude photos and threatened harm if she did not cooperate.

Advertisement

Asrary contacted the victim again later and threatened to put the photos online she did not send more.

A message left at a possible number for Asrary was not returned.

Topics:
Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Police: Man posed as…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex'

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Entertainment News

Previous Story Mexico: no warrants for actress Kate del Castillo