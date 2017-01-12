Prince William speaks of ‘anger’ when his mother Diana died

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prince William has comforted a young girl who lost a parent and spoken out about his feelings when his mother, Princess Diana, died two decades ago.
During a visit to charity Child Bereavement UK in London on Wednesday, William was seen speaking quietly to a 9-year-old girl about the loss of her father. “You know I lost my mummy when I was very young, too. I was 15 and my brother was 12,” he told her, according to the Daily Telegraph.
Lorna Ireland, a parent at the event, said William told her 12-year-old son that as a teenager, he was “very angry and found it very difficult to talk about” Diana’s death.
This year marks 20 years since Diana died in a car crash in Paris in August 1997.