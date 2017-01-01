Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Previous Story AP Photos: People around the world ring in 2017
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Queen Elizabeth II to…

Queen Elizabeth II to miss church due to ‘heavy cold’

By The Associated Press January 1, 2017 5:04 am
Share

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II will not be well enough to attend a New Year church service because of a lingering cold.

The palace said Sunday the queen “does not yet feel ready to attend church as she is still recuperating from a heavy cold.”

She also missed the Christmas church service last week.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

The 90-year-old monarch had earlier delayed her departure for her rural estate in Norfolk for the Christmas holidays because both she and her husband Prince Philip were suffering from colds.

Advertisement

Other members of the royal family plan to attend the service Sunday at the church on the grounds of her Sandringham estate.

The queen’s illness has lasted at least 10 days. The palace has not revealed when she contracted the cold.

Topics:
Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Queen Elizabeth II to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1853: The Gadsden Purchase

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Entertainment News

Previous Story AP Photos: People around the world ring in 2017