Entertainment News

‘Reality TV’ campaigning is part of new political world

By VERENA DOBNIK January 15, 2017 7:26 am
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump proved you could ride reality TV fame to the White House.

Now, a young Republican is allowing a film crew to shadow him as he considers a run against New York City’s Democratic mayor.

City Councilman Eric Ulrich has yet to formally declare his candidacy in what could be an uphill battle against incumbent Bill de Blasio.

The unscripted show recording his campaign would likely be aired before the Nov. 7 election, if it gets picked up by a network in time.

The New York-based company making the show, Left/Right, has produced Mob Wives for VH1 and other programs for Showtime, AMC and the History Channel.

Political analysts say that while inviting cameras along can be risky, it can help a politician grab attention.

Topics:
Entertainment News Government News U.S. News
