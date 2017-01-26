Sports Listen

Red Nose Day TV special, fundraising campaign return to US

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 2:13 pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The charity behind Red Nose Day says the campaign to end child poverty is returning to the United States this year.

Comic Relief Inc. announced Thursday that 2017 fundraising efforts will culminate with a Red Nose Day TV special on May 25.

Founded in Britain by filmmaker Richard Curtis, Red Nose Day expanded to the U.S. two years ago, where it has raised $60 million to date. Funds are raised through the sale of red clown noses at select drugstores, neighborhood penny drives and bake sales, and the star-studded telethon on NBC.

Craig Ferguson hosted the 2016 TV special, which included appearances by Elton John, Julia Roberts, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. This year’s guests have yet to be announced.

Entertainment News Government News
