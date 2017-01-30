Sports Listen

Roe v. Wade play in DC as landmark abortion case in the news

By JESSICA GRESKO January 30, 2017 3:41 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s election helped rewrite the final line of Lisa Loomer’s new play about Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion nationwide.

An early draft ended “Roe still stands.” But Trump’s opposition to abortion and his pledge to appoint “pro-life” justices prompted her to tweak the last line of “Roe,” now at Washington’s Arena Stage through Feb. 19.

“As of this moment — Roe still stands,” it now ends.

Said Loomer: “We now know that Roe is in real danger.”

Her play focuses on two women central to the case: attorney Sarah Weddington, who argued the case, and Norma McCorvey, her Texas client who wanted an abortion. McCorvey, who had used the pseudonym Jane Roe, eventually became an anti-abortion activist.

Entertainment News
