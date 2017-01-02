‘Rogue One’ tops box office for third straight weekend

NEW YORK (AP) — The “Star Wars” spinoff “Rogue One” has led the box office for the third straight week, taking in an estimated $64.3 million over the four-day New Year’s weekend.
The success of “Rogue One” has only further cemented a record year for the Walt Disney Co., which ran up more than $2.7 billion in domestic ticket sales in 2016 and accounted for more than 25 percent of the market. “Rogue One” has grossed about $440 million in North America and nearly $800 million globally.
In its second week of release, the animated “Sing,” from Universal Pictures, again trailed in second with $56.4 million
See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.
Some Oscar contenders are also packing theaters. The Los Angeles musical “La La Land” grossed $12.3 million. And Denzel Washington’s August Wilson adaption, “Fences,” made $12.7 million.