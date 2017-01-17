Sports Listen

Sam Moore to sing at Trump inaugural event

By KRISTIN M. HALL January 17, 2017 2:03 pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sam Moore of the soul duo Sam and Dave has been added to the list of performers for President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural events.

Moore told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he felt that the criticism leveled at singer Jennifer Holliday, which led to her to back out of the event, was unfair. Several other musicians have also backed away from performing.

The 81-year-old Moore said he wasn’t going to be intimidated by critics. He will perform at the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration on Thursday. Others expected to play include country stars Lee Greenwood and Toby Keith.

Sam and Dave were known for their performance of Isaac Hayes’ “Soul Man.”

Entertainment News Government News
