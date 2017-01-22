Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Previous Story Villains and vixens dominate cartoon roles for women
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Shyamalan's 'Split' divides competition…

Shyamalan’s ‘Split’ divides competition to rule box office

By JAKE COYLE January 22, 2017 12:20 pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — M. Night Shyamalan’s psychological thriller “Split” blew away box-office expectations, earning an estimated $40.2 million in ticket sales over inauguration weekend.

Though many were focused on Friday’s presidential inauguration and Saturday’s nationwide women’s marches, “Split” doubled forecasts to easily lead all films. The Universal Pictures release again brings together Shyamalan, director of “The Sixth Sense,” with the low-budget horror experts of Blumhouse Productions.

“Split,” starring James McAvoy, was made for less than $10 million.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Opening in second place was the Vin Diesel action sequel “xXx: The Return of Xander Cage,” with $20 million. It’s the third film in the trilogy and first installment in 12 years.

Advertisement

Last weekend’s top film, the stirring mathematician drama “Hidden Figures,” held on well, sliding to third place with an estimated $16.3 million.

Topics:
Business News Entertainment News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Shyamalan's 'Split' divides competition…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1936: First inauguration held on 1/20

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Entertainment News

Previous Story Villains and vixens dominate cartoon roles for women