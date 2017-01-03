Sports Listen

Singer Trey Songz say he was kicked out of Maryland casino

By The Associated Press January 3, 2017 1:50 pm
OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Singer-songwriter Trey Songz says he was recently ejected from the MGM National Harbor.

Media outlets report the 32-year-old Songz, whose given name is Tremaine Neverson, says in an expletive-laced post on Instagram that he was playing cards at the Maryland casino Dec. 23 when a man nearby started “talking crazy” to him.

He says his security detail approached the man, and MGM officials booted Songz and his crew from the casino, saying they were being “unruly.”

The incident didn’t result in criminal charges.

MGM National Harbor general manager Bill Boasberg declined to comment on the incident involving Songz.

Days later, Songz was arrested following a Dec. 28 performance in Detroit. He’s charged with aggravated assault and assaulting a police officer. Authorities said he threw microphones and speakers from the stage.

Business News Entertainment News
