Sports Listen

Trending:

Pay freezeOGEFBITom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Previous Story Shonda Rhimes: Don’t look for Donald Trump in ‘Scandal’
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Solange calls Beyonce 'master…

Solange calls Beyonce ‘master class’ for musical success

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 1:15 pm
Share

Solange says growing up in a house with older sister Beyonce was like a “master class” for becoming a musical success.

Beyonce talked to Solange for a piece in Interview magazine published online Tuesday. Beyonce acknowledged to Solange that talking to her sister for an interview was “a bit strange,” but added that she was her sister’s “biggest fan.”

Solange told her sister she “got to have a lot of practice” working on her music in their Houston home, telling Beyonce their mother “always taught us to be in control of our voice and our bodies and our work.”

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

When Beyonce asked how she did as a big sister, Solange gave her a positive review, calling her “the most patient, loving, wonderful sister ever.”

Advertisement

Topics:
Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Solange calls Beyonce 'master…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CPR practice

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1861: Lincoln's Secretary of State pick accepts role

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Entertainment News

Previous Story Shonda Rhimes: Don’t look for Donald Trump in ‘Scandal’