Soulja Boy charged with felony weapons possession

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 12:25 pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles prosecutors have charged rapper Soulja Boy with felony possession of an assault weapon and a handgun.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that it had charged the rapper, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, and that his arraignment was scheduled for Monday.

Way was arrested last month by Los Angeles police.

Prosecutors said a search of his home found a Mini Draco AR-IS assault weapon and a Glock 21 handgun.

Authorities have said the handgun was reported stolen from a Huntington Beach, California, police vehicle.

Soulja Boy is best known for his 2007 hit “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” and for his recent appearances on VH1’s “Love and Hip Hop.”

Attempts to reach a representative for the rapper were not immediately successful.

