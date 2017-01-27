Stevie Wonder, Tom Petty, Maroon 5 to headline Jazz Fest

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Stevie Wonder, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Maroon 5 and Dave Matthews are among some of the big names playing at this year’s New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.
The lineup was announced Friday.
Organizers said more than 500 bands will be performing at the festival, which features a diverse array of musical styles.
Some of the other artists appearing including Snoop Dogg, Alabama Shakes, Kings of Leon, Pitbull and Widespread Panic.
The festival also features a huge number of artists from Louisiana and New Orleans, such as the Hot 8 Brass Band and Ellis Marsalis.
This year’s festival will also spotlight Cuba, including performances by Cuban artists and a special area to highlight Cuban food, music and arts and crafts.
The festival takes place April 28-30 and May 4-7.