Sports Listen

Trending:

Records ManagementOPMCongressTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Previous Story Megyn Kelly leaving Fox News, will host 2 shows on NBC Next Story Box office records made as Broadway says goodbye to 2016
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Story on Rockettes meeting…

Story on Rockettes meeting over Trump performance criticized

By The Associated Press January 3, 2017 4:34 pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The Madison Square Garden Co. is slamming an article from Marie Claire that details a private meeting between its executive chairman and the Radio City Rockettes over a performance at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Marie Claire reported Tuesday that chairman James Dolan told the dancers Dec. 27 that it was “very appropriate” that they perform at the inauguration and other historical moments. The meeting came days after a dancer said she was “embarrassed” by the gig, triggering calls for a boycott of the Rockettes by some on social media.

MSG Co. employs the Rockettes. The company says Dolan stood behind his comments, but the story came from an unauthorized recording by someone there. The company says the recording “was deceitful and cowardly” and it was disappointed the story was posted.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.
Topics:
Business News Entertainment News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Story on Rockettes meeting…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1959: Alaska admitted as 49th U.S. state

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Entertainment News

Previous Story Megyn Kelly leaving Fox News, will host 2 shows on NBC Next Story Box office records made as Broadway says goodbye to 2016