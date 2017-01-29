Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysBRACFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Sundance awards go to…

Sundance awards go to Melanie Lynskey thriller, Syria doc

By LINDSEY BAHR January 29, 2017 2:55 pm
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A crime thriller, a murder mystery, a documentary about Syria and one about an unconventional love story are among the top award winners of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

The Melanie Lynskey and Elijah Wood film, “I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore,” won the U.S. Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic, presented Saturday night at a ceremony in Park City, Utah, as the annual film festival comes to a close.

Last year, Nate Parker’s “Birth of a Nation” picked up the same award.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

The top award for a U.S. documentary went to “Dina,” a love story between a suburban woman and a Walmart greeter, while the world documentary prize was awarded to “Last Men in Aleppo.”

Advertisement

The world dramatic award went to “The Nile Hilton Incident.”

Topics:
Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Sundance awards go to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1975: Senate investigates FBI, CIA activities

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended