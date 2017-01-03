Sports Listen

Susan Sarandon’s baby grandson fractures skull in accident

By The Associated Press January 3, 2017 12:04 pm
Susan Sarandon’s daughter, Eva Amurri Martino, says her infant son sustained a fractured skull and brain bleeding after being accidently dropped by a nurse, and she has suffered anxiety in the weeks since the incident.

Martino writes on her blog that her night nurse fell asleep and dropped baby Major a few days after Thanksgiving. Martino says the baby, who was born in October, spent two days in the hospital but suffered no permanent brain damage.

She says the night nurse no longer works for her and her husband, former Major League Soccer player Kyle Martino. The actress says the couple no longer has “night time help.”

Martino writes that she was overwhelmed with guilt for a time since the accident, but has finally made peace with it.

Entertainment News
