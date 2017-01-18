Sports Listen

Teen abducted as newborn still loves only mom she’s known

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017 8:17 am
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An 18-year-old woman abducted as a newborn from a hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, says she still loves the only mother she has known.

Alexis Manigo told ABC’s “Good Morning America” in an interview broadcast Wednesday that the woman charged in her abduction, 51-year-old Gloria Williams, “will always be mom.”

But Manigo also said she wanted to give her birthparents a chance, saying she owed them the opportunity to get to know her. She met with Craig Aiken and Shanara Mobley last weekend in Walterboro, South Carolina, where she was found earlier this month.

Manigo says she knows her life would have been different had she not been kidnapped. She said discovering another family gives her more love.

Manigo says it was hard to see Williams in handcuffs, calling her “a gentle woman.”

