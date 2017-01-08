Sports Listen

Theater, dance, music highlight 41st Spoleto Festival USA

By SUSANNE M. SCHAFER January 8, 2017 11:15 am
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — More theater, dance and musical productions than ever before are promised this spring for the 41st annual Spoleto Festival USA.

Highlights include Tchaikovsky’s tragic opera “Eugene Onegin,” the Druid theater company’s performance of Samuel Becket’s “Waiting for Godot,” and three-time Grammy winner and jazz artist Dee Dee Bridgewater. Six dance companies are performing, ranging from flamenco to hip hop and tap.

The choral masterpiece of Mozart’s “Great Mass” offers another high point.

Overall, 160 ticketed events are being held at 12 sites around Charleston, South Carolina.

Organizers unveiled the program Sunday.

The festival is being held from Friday, May 26 through Sunday, June 11.

The Associated Press

