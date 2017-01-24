Today in Entertainment History

On January 24, 1952, Carl Perkins married Valda Crider in Corinth, Mississippi.

In 1957, Elvis Presley recorded the song “Teddy Bear.”

In 1969, Jethro Tull played their first U.S. concert, in New York City. They were the opening act for Led Zeppelin.

In 1970, James “Shep” Sheppard, the lead singer for The Heartbeats and Shep and the Limelites, was found murdered in his car on the Long Island Expressway in New York. He was 34.

Advertisement

In 1990, actress Kim Basinger (BAY’-sing-ur) signed papers giving her title to most of Braselton, Georgia. The price was about $20 million.

Also in 1990, actor John Hurt got married for the third time. He married Jo Dalton in England.

In 1992, the producer of the New Kids On The Block album “Hangin’ Tough” claimed that the group members sang only about 20 percent of the lyrics. He sued for millions of dollars for creative contributions and royalties. The allegations were denied by the New Kids, and the suit eventually was dropped.

Today’s birthdays: Actor Jerry Maren (Lollipop Guild member from “The Wizard of Oz”) is 98. Fiddler Doug Kershaw is 81. Singer Ray Stevens is 78. Singer Aaron Neville is 76. Singer Neil Diamond is 76. Actor Michael Ontkean (“Twin Peaks”) is 71. Country singer-songwriter Becky Hobbs is 67. Comedian Yakov Smirnoff is 66. Actor William Allen Young (“Code Black”) is 63. Keyboardist-turned-TV personality Jools Holland (Squeeze) is 59. Actress Nastassja Kinski is 58. Drummer Keech Rainwater of Lonestar is 54. Singer Sleepy Brown of Society of Soul is 47. Actress Matthew Lillard (“Scooby-Doo,” ”She’s All That”) is 47. Actress Merrilee McCommas (“Friday Night Lights,” ”Family Law”) is 46. Singer Beth Hart is 45. Actor Ed Helms (“The Office”) is 43. Actress Tatyana Ali (“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) is 38. Guitarist Mitchell Marlow of Fliter is 38. Actor Daveed Diggs (“black-ish”) is 35. Actor Justin Baldoni (“Jane The Virgin”) is 33. Actress Mischa Barton (“The O.C.”) is 31.