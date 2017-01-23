Today in Entertainment History

On January 23, 1958, Brunswick Records released “Maybe Baby” backed with “Tell Me How” by The Crickets.

In 1970, singer Judy Collins was denied permission to sing her testimony at the Chicago Seven trial.

In 1976, “Donny and Marie” premiered on ABC. It was the first variety show hosted by a brother and sister team, Donny and Marie Osmond.

In 1977, the TV miniseries “Roots,” based on the Alex Haley novel, began on ABC.

Advertisement

In 1978, Terry Kath, a vocalist and guitarist with the band Chicago, accidentally shot himself to death. He was 32.

In 1982, George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley recorded their first demos as Wham! in Ridgeley’s parents’ house. They used a portable studio that cost them $32.

In 1986, the first inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame were honored. They included Chuck Berry, Ray Charles, Sam Cooke, Fats Domino, the Everly Brothers, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis, Little Richard and Elvis Presley.

Also in 1989, James Brown was sentenced in Georgia to another six years in jail in connection with a police chase through two states. At the time, Brown was serving a sentence in South Carolina.

In 1990, former Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Allen Collins died in Florida of complications from pneumonia. He was 37.

In 1996, the city council in Johnson City, Tennessee, withdrew permission for White Zombie to hold a show there. Several town residents had complained that the band advocated Satan worship.

In 1997, “Louie, Louie” composer Richard Berry died in his sleep at his home in South Central Los Angeles.

In 2002, Virgin Records and Mariah Carey terminated their record deal after barely nine months. Virgin paid Carey $28 million to break the contract, on top of the $21 million Carey got for signing with Virgin.

In 2005, Johnny Carson died from complications from emphysema in Los Angeles. He was 79.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Chita Rivera is 84. Jazz vibraphonist Gary Burton is 74. Actor Gil Gerard is 74. Singer Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters is 69. Bassist-keyboardist Bill Cunningham of The Box Tops is 67. Actor Richard Dean Anderson (“MacGyver”) is 67. Singer-guitarist Robin Zander of Cheap Trick is 64. Singer Anita Baker is 59. Bassist Earl Falconer of UB40 is 58. Actor Boris McGiver (“House of Cards,” ”Boardwalk Empire”) is 55. Actress Gail O’Grady (“American Dreams,” ”NYPD Blue”) is 54. Actress Mariska Hargitay (“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit”) is 53. Singer Marc Nelson (Az Yet) is 46. Actress Tiffani Thiessen (“Beverly Hills, 90210″) is 43. Bassist Nick Harmer of Death Cab For Cutie is 42.