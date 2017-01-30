Today in Entertainment History

On January 30, 1933, the first episode of the “Lone Ranger” radio program was broadcast on station WXYZ in Detroit.

In 1956, Elvis Presley recorded a version of Carl Perkins’ “Blue Suede Shoes,” in New York.

In 1969, The Beatles gave their last public performance, on the roof of Apple Studios. It was filmed for the movie “Let It Be.”

In 1973, Kiss performed their first show, in New York.

In 1989, singer Randy Travis won three American Music Awards, including one for favorite male country artist.

In 1990, Bob Dylan was named Commander in France’s Order of Arts and Letters by the country’s culture ministry.

In 1996, 21 people were injured at an overcrowded concert for the group Immature in Atlanta when the crowd surged toward the stage.

In 2015, Death Row Records co-founder Marion “Suge (SHUG)” Knight was arrested on suspicion of hitting and killing a man with his truck in a fast-food parking lot in Los Angeles.

Today’s birthdays: Actress Dorothy Malone (“Peyton Place”) is 92. Actor Gene Hackman is 87. Actress Vanessa Redgrave is 80. Country singer Jeanne Pruett is 80. Country singer Norma Jean is 79. Singer Marty Balin of Jefferson Airplane/Jefferson Starship is 75. Horn player William King of The Commodores is 68. Musician Phil Collins is 66. Actor Charles S. Dutton (“Roc”) is 66. Comedian Brett Butler (“Grace Under Fire”) is 59. Singer Jody Watley is 58. Country singer Tammy Cochran is 45. Actor Christian Bale is 43. Guitarist Carl Broemel of My Morning Jacket is 43. Actress Olivia Colman (“The Night Manager”) is 43. Singer Josh Kelley is 37. Actor Wilmer Valderrama (“That ’70s Show”) is 37. Actress Mary Hollis Imboden (“The Real O’Neals”) is 31. Actress Kylie Bunbury (“Pitch”) is 28. Actor Jake Thomas (“Lizzie McGuire,” ”AI”) is 27.